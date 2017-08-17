41 illegal immigrants detained in early morning raid

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Immigration Department rounded-up 186 foreign workers during a raid while they were fast asleep at “kongsi” houses at the Alam Hijau construction site in Section 22 here early today.

Its director, Omran Omar, said 41 of them, including seven women, were detained for various offences under the Immigration Act in the operation which was conducted at 12.30am.

“They woke up with a shock to find the presence of the Immigration authority and ran helter skelter to escape arrest.

“However, nothing untoward happened and the operation ended about 3am,” he said in a statement here today.

He said eight of them were detained for not having valid work permit, while eight others were detained for over-staying.

Those detained comprised 27 Indonesians, three Vietnamese nationals, two Nepalese nationals and an Indian national, aged between 20 and 50. — Bernama