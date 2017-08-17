82 former squatters in the lurch as housing promise failed to materialise

IPOH: Eighty-two former squatters have been left in the lurch, after the homes they were promised by the state government failed to materialise.

After their homes in Kampung Baru, Jelapang, were demolished to make way for a housing project on the same site in 2011, they were given the opportunity to purchase homes in the same project.

However, Batu Gajah MP V.Sivakumar (pix) said the residents had paid legal fees and other payments related to the purchase, but the houses have yet to be completed, and they have been forced to continue living in rented property elsewhere.

"These people are from the lower income group without a fixed income, while some are senior citizens," he told a press conference here today.

In 2011, the state government together with MIC offered them the land to build houses which was supposed to be completed in two years.

The project was given to a private developer but it did not get off the ground.

Sivakumar said the developer stopped the project because the buyers failed to secure loans from banks due to their financial background and age factor.

"Earlier we requested the state government to offer them land so that they could build the houses when they have sufficient funds," he added.

He said in 2015, the project was revived by another developer but was again halted after some structures were built.

Sivakumar urged the authorities to ensure the housing project is completed without any further delays.