Bail disallowed for Pakistani over false info in Mykad application

LAHAD DATU: The Magistrate's Court here today dismissed the second bail application by a Pakistani man who was charged with providing false information to apply for a MyKad .

Mamad, also known as Ishak Minggu, was charged under Rule 25 (1) (b) of the National Registration Regulations, which provides for a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Sessions Court judge, Mohd Zaini Fishir@Fisal, who presided, did not allow bail and set Sept 20 for case mention after noting the points raised by the deputy public prosecutor.

He said the court's decision to not allow bail during the first mention remained and the accused was further remanded under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, during the proceeding, DPP Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari maintained the prosecution's stand to strongly object to bail and did not see any reason why the court should reconsider the order.

The accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Chau Chin Tang.

According to the charge, the accused had given false information when he was applying for an identity card at the Tungku National Registration Department on March 30, 2012. — Bernama