Challenge us in court, says MACC chief (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Challenge us in court if procedures on handcuffs and lock-up uniforms are unlawful, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said.

Defending the move of MACC enforcement officers on their "discretion", Dzulkifli said all procedures are within the law.

"If it is unconstitutional then go to court and challenge us.

"We have our rights in court, that is why there are courts. If they want to just talk anyone can talk," he told a press conference after witnessing the Corruption-Free Pledge by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Dzulkifli refused to give a straight answer when asked if he agrees that there are provisions allowing persons under investigation to wear their own clothes instead of lock-up attire.

"I will wait for the court to decide (on that)," he said.

He repeatedly questioned reporters to point out the provisions of the laws stating that.

When told that Regulation 168 of the Prisons Regulations 2000 provides for that, Dzulkifli repeated yet again to "take it to court" to defend that.

"It is up to you. If you are not satisfied you can take it to court," he said, clearly agitated with the questions.

Regulations 168 states that a prisoner who has not been convicted shall be permitted to wear his own clothes and to procure for himself or to receive at proper hours such articles of clothing as the officer-in-charge may approve.

Dzulkifli added enforcement officers can decide whether or not a suspect should be handcuffed when taken to court.

"The issue of handcuffs is at the discretion of the enforcement officers.

"I believe my officers have a reasonable reason for making such a decision in that situation," he said.

Dzulkifli was responding to reports that former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was not handcuffed when brought to court on Wednesday.

"You can ask (deputy chief commissioner for operations) Datuk Azam Baki (on the handcuffs) if you want to know," he said.

Human rights lawyer N Surendran today said MACC's practice of making those arrested to wear its orange lock-up uniform is unlawful.

He cited Article 5 of the Federal Constitution which provides for the fundamental liberties of a person and Regulation 168 of the Prisons Regulations 2000.

When contacted by theSun, Azam said investigation officers are given discretionary powers on the issue of handcuffs and lock-up uniforms for suspects under arrest or investigation.

He said that is part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) but will look into the matter positively to avoid any controversies.

"That is the usual practice by enforcement officers whether it is MACC or police when suspects are in their custody," he told theSun.

Azam said for MACC, the suspects will be asked to wear the orange uniform when they are being taken to court for remand application.

'When we apprehend a suspect, the uniform matter applies to all suspects and we can't give special treatments for the attire for some people.

"Similarly, the handcuffs issue is the investigating officer's decision on case to case basis. Handcuffing the suspect is to prevent him from absconding and also for security issue," Azam said.

He added that sometimes handcuffing is also to prevent the suspect from being kidnapped by others.

"The enforcement officers are duty-bound to take care of the suspects under their custody. It is their responsibility," he said.

Stressing that the respective enforcement officers are answerable if anything happens to the suspect under their custody, Azam said the orange uniform is to differentiate between suspects and others when being taken to court.

He added he is open for discussion on the matter and will see how best it can be handled.

"How do you differentiate suspects in heavy crime cases like murder and terrorism? Does the liberty to allow them to wear own clothes apply to them as well?" he said.

Azam said lawmakers should look into this if they think there's a need to have some specific provisions under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Latheefa Koya from Lawyers for Liberty said accoring to the Lockup Management Quality Procedure issued by Bukit Aman on July 1, 2014, detainees should be allowed to wear their own clothes when they are brought to court.

"Yes, according to the Lockup Management Quality Procedurethey should be allowed to wear their their own clothes. What if they were freed after the remand hearing?" she told theSun.

Meanwhile, EAIC chairman Datuk Yaacob Md Sam said during the inquiry into the custodial death of S. Balamurugan that detainees should be brought to court in their own clothes during remand applications.

