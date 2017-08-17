Civil defence force man gets 'high' in goat pen

LUMUT: Two personnel of uniformed units were among 32 people in an operation by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) in Manjung district and Pulau Pangkor, which started yesterday and ended today.

Perak AADK director, Khairul Anwar Ahmad said one of the duo detained, aged 32, was "high" on drugs at a goat pen in Sri Manjung here.

"The suspect, a Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel who was in full uniform, was going to his office as he was working the evening shift when he stopped by at the pen to get his "fix". A urine test found him positive for metaphetamine," he told a media conference here today.

Khairul Anwar said in the operation, from 8pm Tueday until 1pm yesterday, 95 people were screened including three women and 32 tested positive for various drugs including metaphetamine, Opiates and cannabis.

A Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel, aged 31, was detained on Tuesday night at a drug den, also in Seri Manjung, he said, adding that the man was "high" on metaphetamine. — Bernama