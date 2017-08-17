Country Heights’ share price up on tax bill settlement

PETALING JAYA: Country Heights Holdings Bhd’s share price rose 0.86% this morning after the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) withdrew its winding up petition on a major subsidiary of the group.

As at 10.49am, Country Heights’ share price stood at RM1.17 sen with 12,000 shares changing hands. It has a market capitalisation of RM320 million.

The IRB withdrew its winding up petition after major shareholder Tan Sri Lee Kim Tiong @ Lee Kim Yew, settled a RM22.7 million tax liability, including penalties, claimed by the tax collector.

The move marks the end of a prolonged dispute between IRB and Country Heights on the tax liabilities at Country Heights Sdn Bhd level, incurred during the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 and 1998.