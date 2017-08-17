Kerjaya Prospek bags RM442m Aspen Vision City job in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM442 million contract for the main building works of the Vertu Resort project in Penang from Aspen Vision City Sdn Bhd, a joint venture company of Aspen Group and IKEA Southeast Asia.

Aspen Vision City is a subsidiary of Aspen Vision Land Sdn Bhd, which in turn is a subsidiary of Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd, a company listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.

Vertu Resort is the first high rise urban resort-inspired residential development in Aspen Vision City and will feature a host of resort style facilities and amenities across 200,000 sq ft of space. Vertu Resort is also only 350 metres away from the first IKEA store in Penang.

The project will comprise five condominium blocks ranging from 20 to 36 storeys, consisting of 1,246 condominium units. Construction works will take on 38 months from its scheduled commencement on Sept 4, 2017 and is targeted for completion by Nov 4, 2020.

This project is Kerjaya's sixth contract award for the year, bringing its year-to-date contract wins to RM868 million. Following this contact award, Kerjaya Prospek's current outstanding orderbook stands at RM2.9 billion.

At 12.30pm, the stock rose 9 sen to RM3.64 on some 1.07 million shares done, bringing it a market capitalisation of RM2.04 billion.