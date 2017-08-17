King receives credentials of 13 foreign envoys

Posted on 17 August 2017 - 07:02pm Last updated on 17 August 2017 - 07:21pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, today received the credentials of 13 foreign envoys to Malaysia, at Istana Negara.

They are U Sein Oo of Myanmar, Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan of Saudi Arabia, Charles C. Jose of the Philippines, Thamer Abdalla Mohammad Adwan of Jordan, Frederic Laplanche of France, Rusdi Kirana of Indonesia, Hamza Omer Hassan Ahmed of Sudan.

Le Quy Quynh of Vietnam, Nikolaus von der Wenge Graf Lambsdorff of Germany, Michael Postl of Austria, Gunn Jorid Roset of Norway, Maria Olandina Isabel Caeiro Alves of Timor Leste and Elsa Nury Bauzan Benzano of Uruguay.

Sultan Muhammad V also presented the instruments of appointment to 10 Malaysian envoys.

They are Datuk Mat Dris Yaacob, who will serve in Russia, Datuk Zulkifli Adnan (Singapore), Datuk Sudha Devi K.R. Vasudevan (Australia), Zakri Jaafar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Datuk Lim Juay Jin (Brazil), Zanariah Zainal Abidin (Czech Republic), Sarah Nava Rani Al Bakri Devadason (Germany), Datuk Jilid Kuminding (Jordan), Mohd Aznor Mahat (Lebanon) and Loh Seck Tiong (Kenya).

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Foreign Ministry deputy secretary-general (bilateral affairs), Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, were also present at the ceremony. — Bernama