MACC raids SPAD office in ongoing probe into FIC hotel purchase

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) carried out a raid on the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) office of former Felda Global Ventures chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad an hour ago as investigators seek more evidence in a probe on the purchase of two hotels by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Mohd Isa, who is acting chairman for SPAD, was arrested by the MACC on Tuesday to assist in the investigations.

An MACC official confirmed the raid is ongoing. Investigators had also raided Mohd Isa's home on Tuesday.

