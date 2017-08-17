MRT proven to reduce transportation costs: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), a world-class transport facility, is capable of reducing people's cost of living, says Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the MRT had been proven to have reduced people's transportation costs.

"This transportation concept is comparable to the ones overseas and tourists who are interested in sightseeing can also travel around easily by the MRT," he said during the "Jom Naik MRT" programme from the Muzium Negara station to Kajang Stadium station organised by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) today.

"I had the opportunity to meet with some of the passengers earlier and most of them gave positive feedback on the MRT. One had also informed me that he managed to reduce his daily transportation cost," he added.

Hamzah also met with shop operators at the stations, saying that the facilities there would help improve their business as well as provide job opportunities for others. — Bernama