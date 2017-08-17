Najib meets BN leaders in Penang

Posted on 17 August 2017 - 12:47pm Last updated on 17 August 2017 - 01:14pm

BUTTERWORTH: Penang Barisan Nasional component party leaders gathered for a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak here today.

Najib arrived around 10.40am and was flanked by state BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow and Umno liaison chief Datuk Zainal Abidin Osman.

The premier was immediately ushered to a meeting room and immediately chaired a meeting with state BN.

Najib left without speaking to the media accompanied by several BN leaders.

When met, state BN Youth chief Hn'g Chee Wey said the meeting held was on the preparations for the next general election.

He said the premier urged them to be on the ground all the time and listen to the people's plight.

"That's all," he added when approached and did not elaborate further.

State Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong said the same saying unresolved local matters in the state need to be taken into account.

According to Oh, Teng had briefed the premier on the political situation in Penang during the meeting.

Najib is in Penang today on a working visit and is scheduled to join the people for brunch at a polytechnic here.

The event is set to be a record-breaking event for the most people having a meal sitting cross legged in Malaysia as some 25,000 are expected.

Najib is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state BN leaders and to tour an affordable housing project by a Finance Ministry company.

He is also set to launch the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) Blueprint 2016 - 2025 where 80 projects are lined up to benefit the region.