No compromise on food safety aspect: TH

MAKKAH: The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) does not compromise on food safety aspect and always ensure preparation of food for Malaysian haj pilgrims meet the stipulated criteria and conditions.

Its director of catering operations for 1438H, Adly Mohamed said all workers at TH food stations or centres were required to undergo a health check, as well as receive the necessary vaccination and possess a food handling licence.

"The workers, including lorry drivers, should have the medical certificate and be vaccinated against typhoid," he told reporters at the Al Wafa Catering for preparation centre here.

Adly said Tabung Haji Global Services Sdn Bhd had been entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the food preparation for the 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims for the current haj season.

He said health inspectors and TH internal audit would conduct regular checks at the food stations and kitchens to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

"We have eight kitchens in Makkah to provide food for Malaysian haj pilgrims at 24 places of accommodation and six kitchens in Madinah to cater for 11 places of accommodation which houses the Malaysian pilgrims,' he said.

Until now, the kitchens had prepared more than 500,000 food packs for the Malaysian haj pilgrims.

"Al Wafa Catering will prepare 10,00 food packs daily during the peak period, and also will the other food stations," he said, adding that the ingredients, like herbs for the preparation of the food was obtained with the cooperation of the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama).

He advised the pilgrims to eat their food within two hours as stated on the pack to avoid contamination.

The food is prepared by 20 experienced Malaysian chefs, he added. — Bernama