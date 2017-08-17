No time frame for curfew in ESSZone: IGP

KOTA KINABALU: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said there was no time frame to impose the curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

He said the curfew would be imposed for as long as there were threats in the east coast of Sabah.

"There is no time frame for the implementation of the curfew in ESSZone. We will continue to enforce whatever laws to ensure the situation in Sabah, especially the east coast, is safe.

"The curfew has to be imposed to maintain the safety of tourists, workers and residents in the ESSZone area. We do not want them to continue to be threatened by kidnappers," he told reporters after a working visit to the Sabah police contingent headquarters here today.

The curfew in the ESSZone areas, now in the 71st phase, covers the waters in the districts of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran, and will end on Aug 26, if not extended.

On his visit, Khalid said he was briefed by Sabah police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din and Commander of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Datuk Hazani Ghazali on plans and actions to maintain order and security in the state. — Bernama