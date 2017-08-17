One-year lane closures on penang bridge beginning Aug 22

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Bridge will be subjected to lane closures and traffic diversion over a one-year period beginning Aug 22 to facilitate bridge inspection and maintenance works.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) chief operating officer Mohammad Fuad Khusairi said the move was also part of a procedure to ensure the cable-stayed bridge remained safe and stable.

"The cable structure must be checked thoroughly on a regular basis for any signs of damage as the bridge cables are exposed to rain, heat and vibrations," he told a press conference here today.

Also present was State Public Works, Utility and Transport Committee chairman Lim Hock Seng.

Mohammad Fuad said for the first six months, a lane heading from the island to the mainland would be closed and for the the next six months the closure would involve a lane from Seberang Perai to the island, adding that a traffic diversion plan would be issued at peak hours to reduce congestion.

"We also advise Penang Bridge users to get the latest traffic information via PLUS Mobile app, its Twitter account @plustrafik or traffic apps such as Waze and Google Maps," he said. — Bernama