Pahang Amateur Open back at Berjaya Hills GCC

PETALING JAYA: The Pahang Amateur Open is back after a three-year absence. It will be held at the Berjaya Hills Golf & Country Club from Sept21– 23.

Berjaya Hills GCC has always been a popular venue for the Pahang Amateur Open. The event has been hosted there on a number of occasions with the last being played in 2014.

Over the last 20 years since the club was established, it has associated itself with the hosting of top events working closely with the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

Through the years, the Pahang Amateur Open has grown from strength to strength, bringing together some of the finest local and international amateur players.

Past winners from here have since moved up the ranks to play professionally in the likes of S Sivachandran, Kemarol Baharin, and Ainil Johani.

The tournament aims to gather a field of high-quality male and female golfers that will participate in the spirit of good sportsmanship and competitiveness on our renowned highlands course, once voted as the best.

As in the past, entries will be limited to the first 100 participants. The participation fees are at RM395 nett per person for Malaysians and US$120 nett per person for foreigners.

Closing date for registration is on Sept 1.

Mazda, is the title sponsor of the Pahang Amateur Open. This year's tournament will see a Mazda 2 car being offered as a Hole-In-One prize.

Other hole-in-one prizes can be expected too with a host of goodies and prizes at stake for the entire event.

Having organised this event on numerous occasions, Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Hills Resort Berhad Teh Ming Wah said that the high levels of golf will certainly be evident in this tournament.

She added that the course will be set to championship standards and will certainly test the wittiness and endurance of all participants.

The course regarded by many as a challenging layout will certainly test the mettle of all participants especially the males that will be playing from the black tees with a total distance of 6,312m.

The distance for the women will also be extended a little to test the female prowess.

Plans are underway to also increase the green speeds and participants can expect fast undulating greens throughout the tournament.

For more enquiries and information of the event, please call Berjaya Hills Golf & Country Club at +609 222 8882.