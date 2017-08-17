Police round up PKR members heading for protest against PM (Updated)

Posted on 17 August 2017 - 10:34am Last updated on 17 August 2017 - 11:23am

SEBERANG PERAI: Police have taken in several PKR members heading to a demonstration against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for questioning here today.

They were picked up as they were making their way to the protest site near the Seberang Perai Polytechnic.

Among them were Penang PKR Youth chief Asrol Sani Abdul Razak, the PKR Youth Info chief Fahmi and Seberang Perai Municipal Council councilor Ong Jing Chen.

They were taken to the Central Seberang Perai district police headquarters for questioning.

The state Youth wing was planning to hold a demonstration urging for the release of jailed PKR de facto chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

A woman from Skuad PKR who was engaged in a shouting match with police in the area was also detained.

“Don't touch me,” she shouted as a female officer led her away.

She was taken to a police truck for identification before driven away in an unmarked vehicle.

Najib is in Penang on a working visit and is scheduled to join the people for brunch at the polytechnic.

The event is set to be a record-breaking event for the most people having a meal sitting cross-legged in Malaysia with some 25,000 participants expected.

Najib is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state BN leaders and to tour an affordable housing project by the Finance Ministry.

He is also set to launch the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) Blueprint 2016 - 2025 where 80 projects are lined up to benefit the region.