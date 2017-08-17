Singapore opens its first human milk bank

PETALING JAYA: Singapore has opened its first donor breast milk bank today to ensure infants can get a safe supply of breast milk.

Mothers in the city state who do not have enough breast milk to feed their premature or sick infants will now be able to draw on its first human milk bank.

The programme, a collaboration between KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) and Temasek Foundation Cares, was launched by former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob today.

The foundation has set aside S$1.37 million (RM4.31 million) for the milk bank, which will collect, screen, process and store breast milk from donor mothers.

In a joint media release, KKH and the foundation said they hope to recruit 375 mothers who are willing to donate their excess breast milk supply. They will need to undergo a “stringent” screening process, which includes tests for diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C and syphilis.

The programme is expected to benefit about 900 babies receiving neonatal care at KKH, Singapore General Hospital and the National University Hospital over the three-year period.

KKH said up to 80 per cent of sick infants in the neonatal intensive care unit and the special care nursery have to drink formula milk for premature babies because their mothers are unable to produce enough milk.

"The provision of safe, pasteurised donor breast milk is aimed at reducing the risk of potential complications, while optimising their immunity, development and overall health," the statement said.

With the launch, Singapore joins about 40 countries to operate official milk banks.