SK-II: Dream big

TODAY, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur city, children partnered with local personalities including home-grown international singer and songwriter Yuna, actors Awal Ashaari and Aaron Aziz, YouTuber Jinnyboy, beauty queen Soo Wincci and even national SEA Games gold medallist gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, to inspire Malaysians to "Dream Big" on social media.

These conversations transpired from startling insights from the first ever Global Dreams Index Survey, which also inspired SK-II to create the heartwarming "Dream Again | SK-II #changedestiny" film.

The first Global Dreams Index Survey conducted by luxury skincare brand SK-II uncovered alarming results; half of the world's female population have given up on dreams and are not satisfied with their current lives.

The sentiment in Asia was even more alarming with women becoming less satisfied with their lives as they grow older.

The survey of 5,400 women in 14 countries across six continents found similar results in Malaysia, with six out of 10 women neither pursuing their dreams nor satisfied with their lives.

Key barriers to pursuing childhood dreams in Malaysia included limited financial support, fear of going out of one's comfort zone and not fitting traditional definitions of success.

In contrast, the results highlighted 82% of women around the world who pursue their dreams were satisfied with life and strongly identified personal definition of success with "doing what you love".

The knowledge that dreams fade with age and adults who still dream are happier than those who don't inspired SK-II to create the "Dream Again | SK-II #changedestiny" film - a social experiment featuring children - who are still full of dreams - as surprise counselors for dreamless adults.

Throughout the film it becomes clear how societal limitations and feelings of low self-esteem are preventing many women from pursuing their dreams; interviewees voice how they drifted away from childhood dreams as they grew up and life responsibilities became more demanding. At the end of the film's experiment, the 'adult expert' is revealed as a cover for little girls hidden behind cameras and earpieces. The dramatic unveil puts the women face-to-face with smiling children who remind them, in simple yet powerful words of encouragement, to never give up on dreams.

"Dream Again | SK-II #changedestiny"is the latest installment in the brand's #changedestiny campaign, following the success of "Marriage Market", in empowering women to take control of their future and achieve their aspirations.

"The #changedestiny campaign challenges the belief that destiny is set a birth and celebrates women who have gone beyond limitations to achieve success," said Markus Strobel, President Global SK-II. "By encouraging women to pursue their dreams and empowering them to overcome personal and societal limitations, we hope to inspire more women to change their destiny."

At the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, Farah Ann made Malaysia proud by winning six medals despite undesirable comments thrown her way - a feat that not many athletes have achieved. Farah Ann said, "To my fans and fellow teammates, continue to dream big, always believe in yourself and never give up in pursuing your dreams. It is very important to have a goal and to accomplish that goal. Always remember, it is never too late for you to achieve your dreams."

Winner of multiple music accolades including Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) 2014's Best Music Video Yuna echoed this sentiment, encouraging her fans. "Remember, never give up on your dreams. We have no idea what the future holds but the only thing that really stops us from achieving our dreams is ourselves. Continue to dream big and work hard, you never know what life has in store for you."