Substitutes save the day as Malaysia come from behind to tame Lions 2-1

SHAH ALAM: Malaysia came from behind to beat causeway rival Singapore 2-1 and register their second consecutive win in Group A of the SEA Games football competition at the Shah Alam Stadium, here tonight.

It was a night of substitutes for Malaysia as head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee's decision to introduce Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih and N. Thanabalan in the second half paid off handsomely as both were on the score sheet to ensure all three points and edge closer to a place in the semifinal.

After Nor Azam's equaliser in the 68th minute, Thanabalan struck the all important winner in the 74th minute to send the 32,000 odd fans into a frenzy at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Singapore who lost 0-2 to Myanmar in their opening Group A match, dominated the early proceedings and took the lead in the 38th minute with a superb strike by Muhammad Amiruldin Muhammad Nodin from outside the box.

Malaysia came agonisingly close to an equaliser before the end of first half but Muhammad Safawi Rasid's freekick hit the bar and bounced out.

Kim Swee brought in Nor Azam and Thanabalan in the second half and the latter's partnership with S. Kumaahran upfront, caused all sorts of problems for the Singapore defence.

Despite the win which increased the number of points to six, Malaysia remained in second spot behind Myanmar who also registered their second consecutive win by beating Laos 3-1 in another Group A match played at the UiTM Stadium here.

Malaysia will play against Myanmar on Aug 21, before completing their Group A fixtures against Laos on Aug 23. — Bernama