Suhakam: Improve conditions in Ayer Molek police lock-up

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) wants the authorities to improve conditions at the Ayer Molek police lock-up in Johor Baru.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Razali Ismail (pix), said Suhakam visited all cells and observed that the conditions were extremely poor, with decaying flooring and dilapidation in most cells.

"It is Suhakam's observation that the detainees were held in conditions hazardous to their health and well-being.

"Suhakam finds it unacceptable that the daily food budget for detainees is RM8 for three meals per detainee. Even the lock-up staff acknowledged that this amount does not allow for sufficient portions that are nutritionally balanced and adequate according to the diet prescribed by the Health Ministry," he said in a statement today.

He stressed that there is an urgent need to undertake a review of the budget allocation for food and potable water.

The human rights body was also troubled with the absence of a custodial medical team and medical officer as stipulated under the Lock Rules 1953 to provide immediate medical care to detainees despite their repeated and numerous recommendations.

"We also observed that United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Mandela Rules), which is a soft law instrument that contains provisions protecting the human rights and personal liberties of detainees, are not being fully complied with," he said.

Razali added if acceptable standards in detention cannot be maintained, the Ayer Molek and other lock-up's in similar conditions must be closed.

In April, it was reported that Suhakam said 118 foreigners, including undocumented workers, refugees and asylum seekers, had died at detention centres in the last two years. More than half the dead were from Myanmar.

Suhakam said deaths mostly stemmed from diseases in all prisons and detention centres, where the government should look to improve conditions and healthcare.