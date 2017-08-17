Taliworks’ share price down after Q2 earnings fall

PETALING JAYA: Taliworks Corp Bhd's share price fell 2.04% this morning after its net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 plunged to RM6 million from RM76.19 million a year ago in the absence of a RM64.53 million disposal gain.

As at 10.38am, Taliworks’ share price stood at RM1.44 sen with 91,800 shares changing hands. It has a market capitalisation of RM1.75 billion.

Profit before tax was 47% lower at RM10.3 million, on provisions of RM10.9 million for payments due from Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Splash) affected by the delay in the Selangor water restructuring exercise, higher amortisation cost of RM7.6 million and higher operating costs in both the water treatment operations.

Its revenue rose 18.8% to RM91.28 million compared with RM76.83 million achieved a year ago, after the impact from the provision for discounting.