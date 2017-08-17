Team compound archery delivers two gold for Malaysia

Posted on 17 August 2017 - 01:18pm Last updated on 17 August 2017 - 01:56pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia clinched its second and third gold medals today through the women’s and men’s team compound archery events.

The Malaysian women’s team bagged the gold after defeating Vietnam, 253-252 in a thrilling contest at the National Sports Council’s field in Bukit Jalil here.

Indonesia had earlier beaten Thailand for the bronze.

The Malaysian men compound archers later added another gold by beating Singapore 228-222.

The Philippines clinched the bronze after beating Vietnam. — Bernama