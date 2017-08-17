Teng to Kit Siang: I'll fight you on DAP turf

PETALING JAYA: Penang Gerakan chief Teng Chang Yeow says he will take on DAP strongman Lim Kit Siang in a DAP turf in the 14th general election (GE14).

He said since Lim wants to know which constituency he (Teng) would be contesting, he would like to tell the latter that he would challenge him "at a DAP stronghold".

Teng, who is also Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said in a statement on Wednesday that he wanted Lim to make an announcement to commit himself to contest in Penang before deciding on the constituency they should contest.

"Unlike a certain individual who is hush-hush about whether he is coming back to Penang — neither did he state clearly whether he would contest in Penang nor guarantee that he would not leave Gelang Patah – I want to 'clear a path' for him to come back to Penang for a 'do or die' fight with me," he said.

Teng said he is ever ready to take on Lim in any of the constituencies the two parties had fought each other in the past, China Press reported yesterday.

He said he knew Lim wants to contest in Penang come GE14 but dare not announce his intention.

"He definitely dare not tell his people that he has a personal agenda and he has to contest in Penang in GE14.

"Since he needs someone to speak up and give him an excuse, and since he dares me, I will find him a reason to leave Gelang Patah (where Lim is the incumbent MP) and come all the way to contest in Penang," said Teng.

He said Lim has left Penang far too long to know that after being routed twice in Penang in the last two elections, Gerakan no longer has any safe seat in the state.

"Every seat is a 'black' seat, be it Sungai Pinang or Batu Lancang. On the contrary, every seat is a strong seat for DAP which the party can win with a majority of more than 1,000 votes no matter whom it fields."

Teng contested in Padang Kota in 2008 and Bukit Tengah in 2013, losing to DAP and PKR candidates respectively.