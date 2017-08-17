Two from Kedah sworn in as senators

Special officer for Indian affairs to the Kedah mentri besar Datuk Dr S. Ananthan taking his oath of office before Dewan Negara president Datuk S. A. Vigneswaran, on August 17, 2017. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people were sworn in as senators today.

They are Datuk Dr S. Ananthan, the special officer for Indian affairs to the Kedah mentri besar and Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah, chief of the Kampung Sungai Daun Tengah Umno Branch in Kedah.

They took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Datuk S. A. Vigneswaran. Their term of office runs for three years up to 2020.

Ananthan, 50, who was born in Kulim, Kedah, holds a doctorate from Universiti Sains Malaysia. He has been the Kedah MIC deputy chairman since 2015 and is a member of the MIC Central Working Committee.

Mohd Suhaimi, 59, who is the former head of Jerai Umno, has been appointed senator for a second term. He was first appointed to the Dewan Negara in 2014. — Bernama