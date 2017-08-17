Two senior fire officers in remand for alleged corruption

KANGAR: Two senior officers of the Perlis Fire and Rescue Department were ordered to be on remand for seven days from today for alleged corruption.

The remand order was issued by Kangar Magistrate Court registrar Monica Gasiah following an application from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Anis Sofiah Che Hakim.

The two fire officers, aged 49 and 45, were detained by MACC at about 12.45pm yesterday at a business premise in Pauh, Arau.

They were alleged to have solicited and accepted a bribe of RM1,200 from a building owner as an inducement for action not to be taken against him for breach of building regulations.

The case was investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act. — Bernama