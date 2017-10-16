Commonwealth games medalist will take part in Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay

KUALA LUMPUR: About 300 people including previous Commonwealth Games medalists will take part in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (GC2018) Queen's Baton Relay, tomorrow.

Among athletes who had put Malaysia in the world spotlight who will join the relay at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, are bronze medalist at the 1978 Edmonton Commonwealth Games, Datuk James Selvaraj and gold medalist at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games, Wong Choong Hann.

President of Commonwealth Games Federation of Malaysia (CGAM), Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Jaafar said that the baton which arrived from Sri Lanka, would be in Kuala Lumpur from today until Saturday before departing to its next destination, Brunei.

"Malaysia is the 54th country that the baton visited, beginning at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day on Mar 13, when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II placed her message to the Commonwealth nations inside the GC2018 baton," he told the media, today.

The baton will travel 230,000km over 388 days through 70 Commonwealth nations on its journey across Australia before the Queen's message will be read at the GC2018 opening ceremony on April 4, next year.

The baton which is made out of macadamia wood and reclaimed plastic collected from Gold Coast waterways and beaches; was inspired by the region's vibrant spirit, indigenous heritage and with sustainability in mind.

The names of all 70 Commonwealth countries are engraved on a metal spine going through the middle of the baton.

It also contains a GPS device which allows 24 hours internet tracking of the baton on its worldwide journey. — Bernama