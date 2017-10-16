September automotive sales down 20.8% on monthly basis

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s automotive sales in September fell 20.8% to 40,981 units from 51,720 units in August due to the shorter working month and more stringent hire purchase loan approvals.

According to data released by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) today, the sales volume in September fell 14.8% to 40,981 units from 48,125 units a year ago. Of the 40,981 units sold in September, 36,517 units were passenger vehicles and the remaining 4,464 units were commercial vehicles.

However, the total industry volume (TIV) as of September 2017 rose 1.8% to 425,711 units from 418,277 units a year ago. Of the 425,711 units sold, 381,800 units were passenger vehicles while the remaining 43,911 were commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, total production volume fell 7.8% to 38,213 units in September from 41,453 units a year ago.

MAA expects the sales volume for this month to be better than last month due to the longer working month.