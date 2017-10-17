Two motorcyclists die in road crash

BUTTERWORTH: Two motorcyclists were killed while two others were injured in a road crash involving four motorcycles at 7.4km Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB), here today.

In the crash at 7.30am, Che Sub Saad, 56, died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries while Mohd Fizal Ahmad, 32, died on the way to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ).

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the crash occurred when Mohd Fizal fell onto the road after crashing into the rear of a motorcycle belonging to a 36-year-old man.

"At the same time, two motorcycles from the same direction were unable to brake in time and caused Che Sub to fall. Another motorcyclist also fell after hitting an object collided."

Noorzainy said the bodies of both men were taken to HSJ for a post-mortem.

Two other victims, N.Mahendran, 36, and Mohd Amirul Jamaluddin, 29, who suffered body injuries, were sent to HSJ for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama