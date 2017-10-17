PETALING JAYA: Controversial preacher Zami­han Mat Zin has apologised to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for his speech earlier this month criticising the Johor royalty.

"I would like to apologise to the Tuanku Sultan, if I ever offended you with my words when delivering a religious lecture.

"Indeed, I as a normal citizen have no intention of insulting the royal institution, besides only practising my responsibility to spread Islamic teachings," he said in a statement today.

Sultan Sharafuddin had yesterday ordered the Selangor Islamic Council (Mais) to revoke Zamihan's preaching credentials, making the preacher no longer able to give lectures in the state.

He was also stripped of his position in the Selangor Tauliah Committee.

"I note Tuanku Sultan's decision. I respect the royal institution and accept this decision by the Sultan," Zami­han said.

