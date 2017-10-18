- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
10 arrested in France over suspected plot to kill politicians
Posted on 18 October 2017 - 12:43am
Last updated on 18 October 2017 - 01:07am
Last updated on 18 October 2017 - 01:07am
PARIS: Ten people have been arrested in southeast France and in the Paris region over a suspected plot to kill politicians, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Wednesday.
The arrests by anti-terror police of suspects aged 17-25 were part of an investigation into far-right activists, the source said, confirming information first published by Le Monde newspaper. — AFP