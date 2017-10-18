Wed, Oct 18, 2017

10 arrested in France over suspected plot to kill politicians

Posted on 18 October 2017 - 12:43am
Last updated on 18 October 2017 - 01:07am

PARIS: Ten people have been arrested in southeast France and in the Paris region over a suspected plot to kill politicians, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Wednesday.

The arrests by anti-terror police of suspects aged 17-25 were part of an investigation into far-right activists, the source said, confirming information first published by Le Monde newspaper. — AFP