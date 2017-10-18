350 farmers in Perlis receive agricultural equipment, tools worth RM3.5 million

PADANG BESAR: A total of 350 farmers in Perlis have received agricultural equipment and tools, worth RM3.5 million, under the Azam Tani programme, since it was introduced in 2011.

State Natural Resources and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Mat Rawi said the aid was given to the the hardcore poor and poor farmers to help them improve their standard of living.

"Each of them was given machine or equipment costing up to RM10,000," he said at the handing over of agricultural machine and equipment to farmers at the Bukit Temiang Agriculture Complex near here, today.

Mat Rawi said the Azam Tani programme was a continuation of the Government Transformation Programme under the National Key Result Areas (NKRA) to enhance the living standards of low income earners. — Bernama