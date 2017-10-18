Accident forces Mohd Nafiizwan out of Malaysian Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national men's squash player, Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan, was forced to withdraw from the Malaysian Open Squash Championships after getting into an accident last night.

Mohd Nafiizwan who is the tournament second seed, had to pull out at the last minute after injuring his right knee in an accident near his housing area in Sri Petaling.

"I could not play today because I had got into an accident with a taxi while riding a motorcycle. Managed to go to a clinic for examination.

"But I will go to ISN (National Sports Institute) for further examination tomorrow. It was very disappointing to drop out of the meet but it had happened," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Nafiizwan who is ranked 29th in the world should have met compatriot Ng Eain Yow in the first round this evening at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

He was replaced by 'wild card' Addeeb Idrakie. — Bernama