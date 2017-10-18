Anifah leads Malaysia's delegation to D-8 Council of Ministers' 17th session

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will lead Malaysia's delegation to the 17th Session of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) Council of Ministers in Istanbul on Oct 19.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Anifah would be accompanied by senior officials from the ministry.

It said the Ministerial meeting would be preceded by the 39th Session of the D-8 Commission on Oct 17 and 18 and would be followed by the 9th D-8 Summit.

"The Ministerial meeting will discuss and review the progress and achievements of the two decades of partnership in six priority areas, namely trade; industrial cooperation and small and medium enterprises; agriculture and food security; transportation; energy and minerals and tourism," it said.

According to the statement, the Council of Ministers would also consider and finalise two outcome documents namely, the Istanbul Declaration and D-8 Istanbul Plan of Action for adoption at the 9th D-8 Summit.

Anifah is scheduled to deliver a statement at the Ministerial meeting on Oct 19 and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Established on June 15, 1997, the D-8 Organisation is an organisation for development cooperation which comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia. — Bernama