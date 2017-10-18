- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Anifah leads Malaysia's delegation to D-8 Council of Ministers' 17th session
Posted on 18 October 2017 - 10:49am
Last updated on 18 October 2017 - 10:59am
Last updated on 18 October 2017 - 10:59am
KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will lead Malaysia's delegation to the 17th Session of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) Council of Ministers in Istanbul on Oct 19.
The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Anifah would be accompanied by senior officials from the ministry.
It said the Ministerial meeting would be preceded by the 39th Session of the D-8 Commission on Oct 17 and 18 and would be followed by the 9th D-8 Summit.
"The Ministerial meeting will discuss and review the progress and achievements of the two decades of partnership in six priority areas, namely trade; industrial cooperation and small and medium enterprises; agriculture and food security; transportation; energy and minerals and tourism," it said.
According to the statement, the Council of Ministers would also consider and finalise two outcome documents namely, the Istanbul Declaration and D-8 Istanbul Plan of Action for adoption at the 9th D-8 Summit.
Anifah is scheduled to deliver a statement at the Ministerial meeting on Oct 19 and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Established on June 15, 1997, the D-8 Organisation is an organisation for development cooperation which comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia. — Bernama