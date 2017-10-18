Four armed men rob Kajang goldsmith shop

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men believed armed with pistols and hammers carted off about 10 trays of jewellery from a goldsmith shop at a shopping centre in Kajang near here today.

In the incident at about 8 pm, four men dashed into the shop and one of them whipped a 43-year-old woman employee on the head with his pistol before proceeding to break the display cabinets.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the suspects smashed the glass display cabinets with their hammers and scooped about 10 trays of jewellery before fleeing in a Proton Waja.

"The amount of jewellery losses have yet to be evaluated and the woman worker was injured on the head," he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said police would be reviewing the closed circuit television (CCTV) found at the premises for further investigations.

"This is the first robbery at the goldsmith shop which began operation in 2014," said Ahmad Dzaffir.

The case was being investigated under Section 394 of Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and also liable to a fine and whipping. — Bernama