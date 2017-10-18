- Local
Ivan heads men's squash challenge at M'sia open
Posted on 18 October 2017 - 09:51pm
Last updated on 18 October 2017 - 09:58pm
KUALA LUMPUR: National squash player, Ivan Yuen headed the national men's squash challenge to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open Squash Championship.
Ivan, who was fielded as the fourth-seeded at the championship, easily beat Jaymie Haycocks of England in a first-round match with 11-4, 11-9, 11-6 at the Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre.
In another first-round match, 2016 world youth champion, Ng Eain Yow had to struggle to beat team-mate Addeen Idrakie in a stiff match 11-9, 11-13, 13-11, 11-2.
Ng was scheduled to meet second seed Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan who was forced to withdraw from the championship after being involved in a mishap last night.
Addeen was elected to replace Mohd Nafiizwan's place after the organisers made a return to the qualifying players who lost in yesterday's matches.
"After finding out that my senior, Nafiizwan was involved in a mishap last night and was forced to withdraw, I did not think the match today would be easy as I did not know who my opponent would be.
"Despite losing in the qualification round yesterday, Addeen returned to give me a stiff fight today," he told reporters after the match.
Ng said he believed the three national players who advanced to the quarter-finals would perform well to continue the national challenge at the championship.
Also following in Ng's footsteps was Sanjay Singh Chal who beat seventh-seeded player Peter Creed of Wales with 11-9, 11-5, 11-4.
Meanwhile, the first seeded player at the championship, Alan Clyne of Scotland was ousted in the first round by Mazen Hesham of Egypt tonight with 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7. — Bernama