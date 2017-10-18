Malaysian actor jailed for 11 years over Indonesian drug smuggling

MEDAN, Indonesia: A Malaysian actor was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine hidden in his rectum into the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Khaeryll Benjamin bin Ibrahim was arrested with 4.5g of the narcotics in April at Kualanamu International Airport.

In addition to the jail time, the 38-year-old was ordered to pay a fine of US$74,000 (RM312,539) by the Medan District Court.

However, the prison term was lower than the 14 years recommended by prosecutors and he escaped a possible death penalty.

"We declare the defendant Benjy proven legally and convincingly guilty ... against the law of possessing and controlling narcotics," head judge Wahyu Prasetyo Wibowo said.

Ibrahim — known to fans as Benjy — is the son of legendary Malaysian actress Azean Irdawaty, according to Malaysian media.

Indonesia has some of the world's toughest anti-narcotics laws and people caught smuggling more than 5g of some controlled substances can be sentenced to death.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched a tough campaign against narcotics use in 2014, which culminated in the execution by firing squad last year of seven foreign drug convicts — including two Australians.

But the move drew worldwide condemnation, and the government has since shown little sign of preparing for more executions, saying it is focused on fixing the economy. — AFP