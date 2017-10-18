Weinstein offered to teach me how to do sex scenes, says Vu

AMERICAN film producer Harvey Weinstein has been blamed for ending Vu Thu Phuong's Hollywood ambition after she spurned his sexual advances.

The retired Vietnamese actress worked with the Hollywood mogul on the 2010 Weinstein production Shanghai. She said she faded into obscurity after rejecting Weinstein.

Weinstein tried to "teach" her how to film sex scenes while wearing nothing but a towel, she said.

She described the encounter in a lengthy Facebook post, saying it happened in China in 2008, not long after she had one of her movie roles reduced to almost nothing.

"I sat there waiting (for him) alone with a heavy heart because I didn't know what the new movie would be like," said Vu.

"Everything suddenly turned dark when I saw Mr Harvey Weinstein standing before me with only a towel around his waist, smiling," she said.

"I can't be silent anymore. It's time that I liberate myself. It's time that I can explain about the Shanghai failure and why I shelved my 'American dream' as well as the contract with Weinstein's film company."

He claimed that Weinstein went on to say that the film he envisioned casting her in would require her to star in several sex scenes.

"I can teach you, don't worry. Many stars have also been through this," he allegedly told her. "Just treat this as necessary experiences so that you'll have a stronger foundation in the future."

She spurned him, "thinking at the moment that if he were to rape me or kill me, would anybody find out and stop him?"

Vu returned home to Vietnam. "I decided that I didn't want to sell myself to enter Hollywood," she writes in her Facebook post. "Weinstein should be punished for disrespecting and devaluing women."