Art exhibition by U3A Bandar Utama senior citizen club

PETALING JAYA: The U3A of Bandar Utama, a chapter of the Association for Lifelong Learning of Older Person, is organising an art exhibition at The Ledge Art Gallery, Level 3 of 1Utama (New Wing) from Oct 24 to 29.

Open daily from 10am–10pm, the U3A Bandar Utama Art Exhibition will showcase some of the masterpieces done by its senior citizen members, including Chinese calligraphy, Chinese painting & acrylic painting.

There will be live demonstrations of batik painting, pottery painting by instructors, and members of the public are invited to participate in some of the fun activities in store.

Admission to the Art Exhibition is free.

"The U3A Bandar Utama Art Exhibition, is a first of its kind for our members," said Albert Teh, the president of U3A Bandar Utama. "We hope to be a catalyst to help seniors keep active and continue finding the joys in life even in their twilight years.

"Our senior citizen's club at Bandar Utama boasts many life-long programmes to help our members foster friendship with other members, and fill their time with new ideas and activities.

"As such, we want to get the word out there and create awareness to the senior citizens community that there's a place that they can engage with, should they feel the need to find creative ways to spend their time, and escape from loneliness when all the children have left the home."

The Association for Lifelong Learning of Older Person is also known as University of the Third Age (U3A).

U3A is an international self-funding movement for senior citizens, which aims at providing life-long education, and mental and physical stimulation to retired members of the community, who are in the third age of their lives.

Volunteers run the entire operation with the intention of offering friendship, support and learning. Retired and semi-retired people come and learn together, not for qualifications but for its own reward; that is the sheer joy of discoveries.

Petaling Jaya senior citizens interested in lifelong learning and joining U3A Bandar Utama, can call 012-284 3493 (Teh) or visit www.facebook.com/U3AMalaysia.