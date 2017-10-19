CIMB Thai’s Q3 profit plummets 82% to THB76.5 million

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Ltd's (CIMB Thai) net profit plunged 82.2% to THB76.5 million (RM9.7 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 against THB431.1 million (RM54.8 million) in the previous corresponding period.

The sharp drop in earnings was due to losses on financial liabilities designated at fair value as well as higher bad and doubtful debts and impairment losses.

Its consolidated operating income for the quarter under review, however, expanded 7.8% from THB3.21 billion to THB3.46 billion.

For the nine months of the year, its net profit fell 30.6% to THB554.4 million due to higher provisions.

CIMB Thai president and CEO Kittiphun Anutarasoti said in a statement that the bank saw a 9.8% year-on-year increase in provisions as a result of higher non-performing loans (NPL) compared with end-September 2016.

Consolidated operating income for the nine months rose 1.5% to THB9.84 billion on higher net interest income.

CIMB Thai said its net interest margin over earning assets stood at 3.88% during the period compared with 3.76% a year ago due to more efficient management of funding cost.

As at Sept 30, 2017, the bank's total gross loans including loans guaranteed by other banks and loans to financial institutions rose 2.1% to THB210.8 billion from Dec 31, 2016.

Gross NPL stood at THB12.2 billion with a lower equivalent gross NPL ratio of 5.7% compared with 6.1% as at Dec 31, 2016. The lower NPL ratio was mainly due to the sale of some NPLs in 1Q17, more efficient risk management policies and improved asset quality management and loan collection processes.

CIMB Thai Group's loan loss coverage ratio increased to 85.1% as at Sept 30, 2017 from 77.3% as at Dec 31, 2016. As at Sept 30, 2017, total provisions stood at THB10.3 billion, showing an excess of THB 3.6 billion over Bank of Thailand's reserve requirements.

Total consolidated capital funds as at Sept 30, 2017 stood at THB43.8 billion. BIS ratio stood at 18.0%, 12.7% of which comprised tier-1 capital.