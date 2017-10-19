Embezzlement of Sabah rural project funds: 52-year-old brother of ex-federal minister released

KOTA KINABALU: One of the two younger brothers of a former federal minister detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds, involving RM180 million, for rural projects in Sabah was released today.

The 52-year-old man was released at 10am on a bail of RM50,000 with RM25,000 in deposit and two sureties.

The order was issued by Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie at a proceeding at a private hospital here, where the man was receiving treatment.

He was detained by MACC last Oct 10 and was ordered to be in remand for 10 days to facilitate MACC's investigation.

Also released today was a 33-year-old businessman, who was detained last Oct 15 in connection with the case.

The order was also issued by Abbie at a proceeding held at another private hospital where the man was being treated following an application by MACC, represented by its prosecuting officer Rustam Sanip.

— Bernama