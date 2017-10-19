Govt finalises approach to implement nationwide fiberisation plan

PUTRAJAYA: The government has finalised the approach to implement the Nationwide Fiberisation Plan (NFP), which is developed to expand the availability and improve the affordability of broadband services, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak announced today.

He said the NFP would be undertaken through a potential private-public partnership.

He said a Proof of Concept (POC) would soon be implemented in a few locations in Malaysia involving urban, suburban and remote zones.

"We are living in exciting times and the digital economy requires us to think outside our comfort zone.

"We have been engaging with parties such as Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Key Infra Players to leverage on their existing fiber networks to enable wider and faster access to high-speed broadband," he told Bernama today.

Salleh said the NFP was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak's announcement in this year's Budget, which was to double broadband speeds at lower prices by 2019.

"With the NFP, the government expects the rakyat to continue to benefit from better quality broadband at competitive prices and will enable them to leverage on the opportunities afforded by the digital economy," he said. — Bernama