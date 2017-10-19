Housewife, two teenagers charged with child abuse

TAIPING: A housewife and her two teenage children were charged in the sessions court here today for the two-year ill-treatment suffered by two sisters in Selama.

Habibah Mat Desa, 44, her 15-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before judge Rohaida Ishak.

They were charged with ill-treating and causing injury to six-year-old Nurul Shahdiana Balkis Abdullah and five-year-old Nurul Shah Liana Shakira, at their house at Jalan Kampung Anak Rambutan, Sungai Bayur, Selama between 2015 and July this year.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 200 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if found guilty.

Rohaida set bail at RM4,500 on Habibah and RM500 each of her two children.

Deputy public prosecutor Safiyatun Ahmadu, said the two sisters, who were adopted by the family of the accused in May 2015, were now under the custody of the Social Welfare Department.

The court set Dec 6 for mention and to obtain the probation report on the two accused teenagers. — Bernama