IPT student falls to his death in Sungai Chuchuh

Posted on 19 October 2017 - 04:29pm Last updated on 19 October 2017 - 05:23pm

PADANG BESAR: A 22-year-old man, believed to be a student of a higher education institution (IPT), died after he fell from the fifth floor of a student residential building in Sungai Chuchuh here earlier this morning.

His body was found by security guards patrolling the student's residential area at about 1.30am this morning.

Padang Besar district police chief Supt Ghazani And Ghani who confirmed the incident said the victim was from Kuala Kangsar, Perak, and the case was classified as a sudden death.

The victim's body was taken to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) near here for a post-mortem. — Bernama