Labuan hit by flash floods

LABUAN: Several main roads and houses in at least eight villages in the duty-free-island here were submerged in water following torrential rain since early today.

The main road from Kg Lajau towards to Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia to the town is under knee-deep of water.

A spokesman at the Labuan Member of Parliament Community Service Centre said a wooden house in Kg Kerupang was hit by a falling tree and a roof of a house in Kg Sg Bedaun was ripped off, but the occupants were lucky and escaped with no injury.

Several villagers blamed the clogged rains for the flash floods.

The heavy rain began as early as 3am, gradually increasing in intensity until about noon, causing many village roads on the island to be inundated with water. — Bernama