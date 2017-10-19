MACC summons former federal minister in probe into embezzlement of funds in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A former federal minister has been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate the investigations into the embezzlement of funds for rural projects in Sabah, estimated at RM1.5 billion.

The 60-year-old member of parliament was seen arriving at the Sabah MACC Office at 5.15pm, accompanied by several lawyers and his supporters.

Earlier, the former minister, who is now a president of a new political party in Sabah, told a press conference at his residence that he would give full cooperation to the MACC in the investigation of the case.

"We will give them our full support. I know the MACC are just doing their job. So, do it well," he said.

So far, nine individuals have been detained to facilitate investigations into the case. Seven of them had been released on MACC bail, while one was still under remand. — Bernama