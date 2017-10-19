Malaysia beat Pakistan 3-2 in Super Four match

Posted on 19 October 2017 - 12:28am Last updated on 19 October 2017 - 12:35am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have a good chance to advance to the Asian Cup finals after beating Pakistan 3-2 in a hotly contested Super Four match in Dhaka, Bangladesh today.

Pakistan drew first blood when Umar Bhutta scored a goal as early as the first minute but the squad under coach Stephen Van Huizen equalised via a penalty corner taken by Razie Rahim in the 10th minute.

Pakistan once again went ahead when Muhammad Yaqoob beat goalkeeper S. Kumar in the 19th minute only for Shahril Saabah to level the score in the 25th minute.

The Malaysian Tigers then won a penalty after Pakistan goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas fouled Haziq Samsul.

Fitri Saari, who arrived in Dhaka yesterday after returning home to visit his son at Selayang Hospital, wrapped the match for Malaysia when he scored in the 34th minute.

Malaysia will face India tomorrow. South Korea held India 1-1 in another Super Four match. — Bernama