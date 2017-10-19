Malaysia urges D-8 to help Rohingya refugees

ISTANBUL: Malaysia has called on the Group of Eight Developing Countries (D-8) to help the Rohingya in Rakhine State in Myanmar who are suffering immensely due to injustice.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said D-8 member states should assist the Rohingya in whatever way possible to alleviate their dire socio-economic situation.

"The Advisory Commission on Rakhine State has released its Final Report which, among others, identified the economic and social development aspects of the Rohingya crisis. We believe that the implementation of the recommendations in the Report would improve their socio-economic situation.

"However, socio-economic development is only possible if there is political stability as they are inextricably linked, the latter being a pre-requisite for socio-economic development," he said when delivering his speech at the 17th Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers here today.

He said one of the immediate ways to help the Rohingya was for the Myanmar Government to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.

"In this regard, Malaysia commends Bangladesh for sheltering Rohingya refugees," he said.

Established on June 15, 1997, the D-8 is an organisation for development cooperation which comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia.

Since the latest violence in Rakhine State began on Aug 25 , more than 400,000 Rohingya were forced to flee their homes and have crossed the border into Bangladesh.

Malaysia has also sent several consignments of humanitarian aid for Rohingya people who have currently taken shelter in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to arrive here later today to lead Malaysia's delegation to the 9th Summit of the D-8.

The Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the country's statement during the D-8 Summit tomorrow.

Ahmad Zahid will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Themed "Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation", the summit marks the 20th anniversary of the D-8. — Bernama