Malaysian, 73, gets US$1m Deepavali present in Dubai

PETALING JAYA: It was a Deepavali present that would change the life of a 73-year-old Malaysian.

Prabhakaran N. S. Nair became an overnight millionaire after winning the jackpot of one of the longest-running millionaire draws in Dubai.

Prabhakaran, who regularly buys raffle tickets, was picked as the winner in Tuesday's Millennium Millionaire Promotion of Dubai Duty Free, The Gulf News reported today.

Participants from Malaysia rarely get to win in the draw and in fact, the report said, Prabhakaran is the second raffle ticket buyer from Malaysia to have won US$1 million (RM4.22 million) since the draw's inception in 1999.

"I'm very happy to hear such fantastic news, and this is such a great Diwali present that I would never forget," he was quoted as saying.

Another winner, Mohammed Shabeer, won a sportbike (BMW S 1000 RR). Shabeer, 29, who works as technical engineer in Dubai, said it was his first ever ticket bought from Dubai Duty Free.

"I'm very excited and happy that I won, and I'd like to thank Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity," said Shabeer.