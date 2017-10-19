Man stabbed to death outside entertainment centre

KUANTAN: A man died after being stabbed in the stomach by a suspect armed with a knife outside a pub in Lorong Haji Ahmad 6, Jalan Haji Ahmad here early this morning.

Pahang CID chief SAC Othman Nanyan said in the 3.45am incident, the victim in his 30's was talking with a friend outside the entertainment premises when two suspects armed with a knife and machete approached them.

"Two men in white ski masks and dark clothes approached the victim and suddenly one of them took out a knife and stabbed the victim.

"The suspects fled in a car but its registration number could not be identified," he said when contacted here today.

Othman said following the incident, the victim's friend took him to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) but the victim died upon arrival at the hospital due to severe injuries.

He said so far no arrests had been in the case and people with information on the incident could contact the nearest police station to assist investigations. — Bernama