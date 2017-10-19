Michelle Yeoh: I would have used years of martial arts training on Weinstein

HONG KONG: Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was lucky not to have messed with Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

The 55–year–old actress said she would have unleashed "years of martial arts training" on Weinstein had he ever tried to sexually harass her. Weinstein produced or distributed many of Yeoh’s films and TV shows.

"Any man who treats women with such disrespect and contempt should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said Yeoh, who stars in the new TV series "Star Trek: Discovery."

"I knew he was a bully and not always honorable. I wasn't exposed to this side of him, otherwise he would have experienced the full effect of years of martial arts training," she said, without elaborating.

Their paths often crossed because Weinstein was passionate about Asian action movies, particularly kung fu flicks.

The Weinstein Co. was one of the producers of last year's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny," a sequel in which Yeoh reprised her role from the original blockbuster martial arts film. The company also produced the Netflix series "Marco Polo," a period epic in which Yeoh had a role.

Weinstein's previous company, Miramax, distributed Yeoh's earlier films. He was also a big donor to amfAR, an AIDS charity for which Yeoh, 55, is an ambassador.

Weinstein was fired from his film studio the Weinstein Company on Sunday following reports that he sexually harassed women over several decades, according to US media.